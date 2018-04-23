The "Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe anti-nuclear antibody test market is expected to reach USD 491.05 million by 2025, from USD 268.98 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of product into assay kits reagents, systems, and software. In 2018, assay kits reagents is expected to dominate the Europe anti-nuclear antibody test market with 59.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 294.67 million by 2025.

The Europe anti-nuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of disease into systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjgren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, polymyositis, and others. In 2018, systemic lupus erythematosus is expected to dominate the Europe anti-nuclear antibody test market with 51.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 256.05 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Antibodies Inc.

EUROIMMUN AG

Immuno Concept

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, By Product

7. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, By Test

8. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, By Disease

9. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, By End User

10. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, By Geography

11. Europe Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market, Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

