

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Award of Share Options and Restricted Stock Units



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 23 April 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), announces that the following options over new ordinary shares of one penny nominal value ('Ordinary Shares') were granted on 20 April 2018 to the Chief Executive Officer, PDMRs and employees in line with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. The Company has also made a grant of restricted stock units ('RSUs') to the Non-Executive Directors under the Company's 2017 Remuneration Policy. Details of both grants are summarised below.



Grant of Share Options



+--------------+------------------+---------+---------------+------------------+ |Director/PDMR |Position | Type|Options Awarded| All Options| | | | | |Capable of Vesting| +--------------+------------------+---------+---------------+------------------+ |Glyn Edwards |Chief Executive | Annual| 458,978| | | |Officer | | | | | | +---------+---------------+ | | | |Retention| 900,000| 3,465,955| +--------------+------------------+---------+---------------+------------------+ |Erik Ostrowski|Chief Financial | Annual| 160,000| | | |Officer | | | | | | +---------+---------------+ | | | |Retention| 800,000| 1,376,557| +--------------+------------------+---------+---------------+------------------+ |David Roblin |Chief Operating | | | | | |Officer, President| Annual| 160,000| 791,208| | |of R&D | | | | +--------------+------------------+---------+---------------+------------------+



The option awards to Glyn Edwards and Erik Ostrowski comprise two parts: the annual option award, and a second award of retention share options. All options awarded to Glyn Edwards, Erik Ostrowski and David Roblin have an exercise price of 205 pence per share and will vest in full on 20 April 2021 subject to achievement of performance conditions pertaining to corporate and programme development milestones.



Options over 982,450 Ordinary Shares were granted to other employees of the Company. These options have an exercise price of 205 pence per share. They will vest in nine equal tranches on a quarterly basis from 20 April 2019 and will vest in full on 20 April 2021. The exercise price was the mid-market closing price of the ordinary shares on 20 April 2018.



The total number of share options that are capable of vesting is 10,026,784.



Award of Restricted Stock Units



+-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Director |Position |RSU's Awarded|Total RSUs Held| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Frank Armstrong |Non-Executive Chairman| 36,585| 119,347| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Barry Price |Non-Executive Director| 17,073| 55,696| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Stephen Davies |Non-Executive Director| 17,073| 55,696| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Leopoldo Zambeletti|Non-Executive Director| 17,073| 55,696| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Valerie Andrews |Non-Executive Director| 17,073| 55,696| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Dave Wurzer |Non-Executive Director| 17,073| 55,696| +-------------------+----------------------+-------------+---------------+



Each RSU entitles the holder to subscribe for an Ordinary Share at a subscription price of one penny per Ordinary Share. The RSUs have a vesting period of one year and no performance conditions. The RSUs granted will vest on 20 April 2019.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Glyn Edwards | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Executive Officer | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, type | | | |of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transactions |Grant of share options | +--+---------------------------+-+---------------------+---------+-------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | |205 pence per share|1,358,978| | | | | |(exercise price) | | | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Erik Ostrowski | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Financial Officer | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, type | | | |of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transactions |Grant of share options | +--+---------------------------+-+---------------------+---------+-------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | |205 pence per share|960,000 | | | | | |(exercise price) | | | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr David Roblin | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Operations Officer, President of Research| | | |and Development | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, type | | | |of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transactions |Grant of share options | +--+---------------------------+-+---------------------+---------+-------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | |205 pence per share|160,000 | | | | | |(exercise price) | | | | | | +---------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+---------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Frank Armstrong | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Chairman | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|36,585 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Barry Price | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|17,073 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Professor Stephen Davies | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|17,073 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Leopoldo Zambeletti | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|17,073 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ms Valerie Andrews | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|17,073 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Dave Wurzer | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Grant of restricted stock units | | |transactions | | +--+-------------------------+-+------------------------+---------+------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | |1 penny per share|17,073 | | | | | |(subscription price) | | | | | | +------------------------+---------+ | | | | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |N/A | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |20 April 2018 | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+-------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



