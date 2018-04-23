Lipofoods Launches Tasty, Melt-in-your-mouth Iron Supplement

BARCELONA, Spain, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lipofoods, SLU, launches Lipofer, a great tasting, orosoluble iron targeting the needs of pregnant or nursing Millennials women. Lipofer will be introduced at Vitafoods, Geneva, May 15-17, at booth F189 and demonstrated in the form of a "stick" to be enjoyed on-the-go.

The orosoluble (melt-in-your-mouth) "stick" is a fun, tasty way to consume highly bioavailable iron for women with iron deficiency, as well as during and after pregnancy. Lipofer provides 100% RDA of iron, plus vitamin C to boost iron absorption and add aroma.

"Successfully combining high stability and pleasant taste into a formulation with a high dose of bioavailable iron was a difficult challenge," says Isabel Gomez, Marketing manager for Lipofoods. "Most iron sources tend to interact with vitamin C, leading to undesirable organoleptic changes in colour and flavour of the final product. Usually, formulators can incorporate only about 15% of the iron RDA into an edible supplement, due to the metallic taste of the metal. Even then, such formulations typically require expensive artificial flavours to mask the off taste. Lipofoods' orosoluble iron is a clean formulation, without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. And, it is ideal for vegan consumers."

"While Lipofoods is not offering Lipofer sticks as a final product, the prototype demonstrates Lipofer's superior advantages as a highly soluble, highly bioavailable, and flavorful system for incorporating 100% of daily iron into a single delivery system," explains David Padro, Business Manager of Lipofoods. "Consumers-especially Millennials-are seeking new ideas for consuming vitamin and mineral supplements. The delivery must be easy to use, flavorful, and with a unique texture. And it has to be fun."

A pregnant woman needs iron to form a sufficient production of hemoglobin, which in turn functions to transmit oxygen through the body. During pregnancy, iron needs double, as most of the iron in the blood must supply blood to the growing fetus.

"Key advantages of Lipofer stand, are that it is a water-dispersible, highly bioavailable iron. Its superiority is supported by clinical studies showing that it is more bioavailable, and more stable, than other iron sources," continues Gomez.

At this year's VitaFoods conference, Lipofoods SLU will also introduce a new presentation concept called the "microencapsulation experience" to interactively present the benefits of its microencapsulated branded ingredients. This concept will allow Vitafoods visitors a full experience to "see, taste, and feel" while sampling simple, cleaner formulations such as the Lipofer orosoluble iron sticks.

Isabel Gómez, Marketing Manager for Lipofoods, will conduct the interactive presentation and present a comprehensive, in-depth explanation of microencapsulation benefits. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 15, from 16:00 to 16:45 and on Wednesday, May 16, from 12:00 to 12:45, at the Tasting Centre Spotlight. Free samples will be available at the Sample Bar Entry and at Lipofoods' booth F189.

Visit us at Vitafoods, Geneva, Stand # F189