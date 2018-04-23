IPTC Names Brendan Quinn as New Managing Director

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) has named Brendan Quinn as its new managing director.

Quinn joins the IPTC with two decades of experience in managing technology for media companies. In June 2018, he will succeed Michael Steidl, who will retire this summer after 15 years with the organisation. IPTC made the announcement today at their Spring Meeting in Athens.

Quinn brings to the IPTC a vast well of real-life experience in media industry technology, including leading the team that crafted the Associated Press' APVideoHub.com video syndication platform, implementing content management systems at Fairfax Media in Australia and handling an array of architecture and R&D roles over nine years with the BBC.

"I'm very much looking forward to my new role as MD for IPTC," Quinn said. "I have huge respect for the organisation, in fact one of my first open source projects as a developer was writing a Perl module for NewsML v1 back in 2001 while I was a developer in Australia. I'm very proud to now be able to take the lead on defining the role of the IPTC in the challenging environment now faced by the media industry."

Stuart Myles, Chairman of the Board of IPTC and Director of Information Management at the Associated Press, said he was "thrilled" to welcome Quinn to the organisation.

"He brings with him a wealth of news technology experience, with organisations from around the world and of all sizes. He has a unique combination of strategic insight into the challenges faced by the news industry and the technical know-how to help guide our work in technical standards and beyond."

IPTC develops technical standards that address challenges in the news and photo industries, and other related fields. Recent IPTC initiatives are the Video Metadata Hub for mapping metadata across multiple existing standards; a major revision of RightsML for expressing machine readable licenses, now aligned with the new W3C standard ODRL; and a comprehensive update of SportsML for covering more efficiently a wide range of sports results and statistics. The Media Topics taxonomy for categorizing news now provides descriptions in four major languages.

Quinn says he looks forward to meeting IPTC members and learning as much as he can about the organization's standards and outreach work.

"From iconic standards such as IPTC Photo Metadata and NewsML-G2 to emerging standards work like the Video Metadata Hub," he said, "the IPTC aims to stay relevant in a changing media climate."

About IPTC:

The IPTC, based in London, brings together the world's leading news agencies, publishers, and industry vendors. It develops and promotes efficient technical standards to improve the management and exchange of information between content providers, intermediaries, and consumers. The standards enable easy, cost-effective, and rapid innovation and include the Photo Metadata and the Video Metadata Hub standards, the news exchange formats NewsML-G2, SportsML-G2 and NITF, rNews for marking up online news, the rights expression language RightsML, and NewsCodes taxonomies for categorizing news. Visit the web site http://www.iptc.org or follow @IPTC on Twitter.

