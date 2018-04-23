sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,01 Euro		-0,20
-1,04 %
WKN: A0LC32 ISIN: GG00B1FQG453 Ticker-Symbol: BV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD19,01-1,04 %