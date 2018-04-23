The "Europe HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market Industry Trends Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is expected to reach USD 282.53 million by 2025, from USD 140.58 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction, and next-generation sequencing. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to dominate the Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 61.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 172.37 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The polymerase chain reaction is further sub segmented on the basis of techniques into PCR-SSP, PCR SSOP, and PCR-SBT. In 2018, PCR-SSP segment is expected to dominate the Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 56.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 155.76 million by 2025, with the CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Proimmune Ltd.

Creative Biolabs

Histogenetics LLC

The UCLA Immunogenetics Center

Admera Health, Quick Biology

New York Blood Center

The Sequencing Center

BloodCenter of Wisconsin

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

One Lambda



