Flashbay Win Award for Best Offline Marketing Tool 2018 at the B2B Marketing Expo in London

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flashbay, the world leader in customisable technology products is delighted to announce its win at the B2B Marketing Expo Awards at the Excel Centre in London. The award ceremony, hosted by Digital Donut, saw Flashbay shortlisted for the 'Best Offline Marketer' award, and following a successful sales pitch from the firm's Head of Global Sales Performance, Therese Sande, crowned the overall winner.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680549/Flashbay_Logo.jpg )



The Marketing Expo welcomed over 7,500 marketing professionals on the 21st and 22nd March, and is Europe's biggest marketing event with over 700 exhibitors in attendance. Flashbay was chosen out of a strong selection of well-known marketing companies at its first ever appearance at the event. The company has made quite the impression on the B2B Trade Show scene, and has been shortlisted for prizes at the Exhibitor Live event in Las Vegas and the B2B Marketing Expo in the first quarter of 2018.

Being recognised by the marketing community at Europe's largest marketing expo makes the award all the more meaningful. Flashbay will continue to lead the way in promotional technology products, helping businesses all over the world connect globally with their target audiences in innovative ways. The company has applied the same rigour and meticulous design principles that built its world-class reputation to a range of new products including Bluetooth Headphones, Speakers and Power Banks.

Flashbay have sold Branded USB Flash Drives, Power Banks, Headphone and Speaker products to a range of companies to date; from FTSE 100 multinationals to fast-growing start-ups, government organisations, schools and charities. The company has served over 100,000 organisations to date.

About Flashbay:

Flashbay is the World's No.1 business-to-business (B2B) supplier of logo branded Promotional Technology products. From the smallest schools to the largest multinationals, we offer an attractive range of designs within our Memory, Power and Audio categories, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. Our product lines include Flash Drives, Power Banks, Speakers, Headphones and a host of related technology products and accessories which allow our customers the unparalleled ability to promote their brands with confidence on the global stage.

