FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group and Jefferies Expand Synergies with FX Prime Brokerage Relationship

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=JeffPB-2018-04-23&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, together with Jefferies Financial Services, Inc. ("Jefferies"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Group LLC ("Jefferies Group"), the world's only independent full-service global investment banking firm, today announced that the two companies have expanded their FX Prime Brokerage relationship.

"Jefferies is quickly becoming a preeminent service provider in the prime brokerage space and we're very happy to be expanding our relationship with them. This is yet another way that our membership in the Leucadia family of companies helps FXCM improve the service we provide our clients," says Brendan Callan CEO of FXCM Group.

"We are thrilled to be a partner of choice for FXCM Group, a leader and pioneer in retail FX. Jefferies is committed to addressing the credit gap in FX prime brokerage and our efforts within the broker community is reflected in this win," says Brandon Mulvihill, Global Head of FX Prime Brokerage at Jefferies.

Jefferies Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK), a diversified holding company. Leucadia holds a 50% voting interest and up to a 75% economic interest in FXCM Group.

FXCM Group pays Jefferies fees for use of its FX Prime Brokerage services.

About FXCM Group, LLC

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=JeffPB-2018-04-23&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=JeffPB-2018-04-23&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM").

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=JeffPB-2018-04-23&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)

