WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew more than expected in March, data from the Central Statistical Office revealed Monday.



Retail sales rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 7.7 percent growth seen in February. Sales were forecast to expand 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales surged 17.9 percent in March.



In the first quarter, retail sales climbed 8.1 percent from the previous year versus 7.1 percent in the same period last year.



