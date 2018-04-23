The "Europe LIMS Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe LIMS market is expected to reach USD 322.69 million by 2025 from USD 180.24 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, service is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 67.4% market share and is expected to reach 223.09 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 62.7% market share and is expected to reach 194.37 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Siemens AG
- Abbott
- McKesson Corporation
- Roper Technologies, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- LabWare
- LABWORKS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Component
7. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Product Type
8. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Delivery
9. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Industry Type
10. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market By Geography
11. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlnvw3/europe_lims?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005635/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Hospital Information Systems