The "Europe LIMS Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe LIMS market is expected to reach USD 322.69 million by 2025 from USD 180.24 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, service is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 67.4% market share and is expected to reach 223.09 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 62.7% market share and is expected to reach 194.37 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG

Abbott

McKesson Corporation

Roper Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

LabWare

LABWORKS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Component

7. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Product Type

8. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Delivery

9. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, By Industry Type

10. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market By Geography

11. Europe Laboratory Information Management Systems (Lims) Market, Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

