A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. Announces the Winners of its Annual Scholarship Program

A Total of Three Scholarships will be Awarded, Including the Top $1,000 Prize to Student Warren Alphonso

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / The essays have been submitted, the judges have read through all of them, and the founders of A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. are pleased to announce that they have just selected the winners of their annual scholarship program.

To learn more about the A-1 Auto Transport Annual Scholarship program, as well as see a full list of the entrants and winners, please check out https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

As a company spokesperson noted, there was a huge response to the annual scholarship program. Dozens of students submitted their essays, which were required to be at least 1,000 words, on a topic that was related to vehicle transportation in a number of ways.

The $1,000 prize was awarded to Warren Alphonso for his essay "Comedy In Cars." The second place $500 scholarship was given to Esme Crocker for her essay "Moving Internationally," and the $250 prize was awarded to Akudo McGee for her essay "Keep on Trucking: Reducing our Carbon Footprint." The scholarships will be sent directly to each winner's university or college's financial aid office.

In his humorous essay, Warren started off by explaining how much he loves comedy, as well as his quest to perform stand-up whenever he has the chance. The only stable place he has been able to find opportunities to perform, Warren wrote, is at the bimonthly car show in his town.

"Car shipping companies like A-1 Auto Transport are integral to car shows all across the nation," Warren wrote, adding that without efficient methods of transporting cars, common car shows, like the bi-monthly one he attends, would be a rare occurrence.

On behalf of the team at A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. the spokesperson said they are all thankful to everybody who participated in the scholarship contest.

"If you didn't win this year feel free to try again next year. Submissions for next year will be opening soon so stay tuned and keep checking the website for updates," the spokesperson noted.

About A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.:

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. is one of the largest U.S.-based worldwide auto shippers in the industry. The company, which now also offers long distance moving services for people who need to move to a new home as well as heavy equipment shipping, snowmobile shipping, and international moving services, has offices and storage facilities located in major cities and metro areas throughout the U.S and overseas, and a staff of experienced shipping professionals to make sure their customers get the services they need at a price that they will love. A-1 Auto Transport can handle shipping cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, freight and more nationwide or internationally overseas. To learn more, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

