Ringba to Exhibit at Customer Contact Week 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / The founders of Ringba are proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at Customer Contact Week 2018. The event will take place at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV from June 18-22, 2018.

As a spokesperson for Ringba noted, Customer Contact Week (CCW), which was formerly known as Call Center Week, is a massive gathering of customer experience professionals.

Since it first started in 1999, the event has grown to be the world's largest customer contact event series that runs three times a year. In addition to the conference in Las Vegas, CCW also organizes events in New Orleans, LA and Austin, TX and serves more than 3,000 attendees annually.

"Ringba is thrilled to be exhibiting at the world's largest customer contact conference along with companies like Amazon, SalesForce, and Twilio," Darren noted, adding that during the conference, Ringba will showcase how their software helps contact centers optimize their call flow and maximize their agents' productivity.

"We are looking forward to sharing with industry veterans how Ringba can help grow their businesses with our innovative call management and tracking technology."

With over 2,500 people expected to attend Customer Contact Week, the team from Ringba is sure to stay busy meeting representatives from many other companies while enjoying the chance to demonstrate their innovative communications platform. Attendees from 900-plus companies will be at CCW, along with 175-plus speakers who will talk about a number of topics.

As a company that is devoted to connecting consumers with businesses, Ringba will definitely be right at home at the upcoming conference.

"Ringba was built from the ground up to help contact centers track their inbound calls, reduce their operating costs and effectively manage their call flows," the spokesperson noted. In order to create a campaign, clients simply need to sign up for their free Ringba account and select their target country.

After creating their campaign, clients will be given a unique tracking number that will allow them to promote their call marketing campaigns. They can then route calls to call buyers, call centers or anywhere else that they wish.

