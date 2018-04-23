SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Upcoming Deadline in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Class Action - UBNT

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that those investors who purchased shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (NASDAQ - UBNT-News) between May 9, 2013 and February 20, 2018 have only until April 23, 2018to request that the Court appoint them as a lead plaintiff.

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ubiquiti-networks-inc-nasdaq-ubnt/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A class action lawsuit has previously been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that the size of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated and that the Company had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable. Thereby making Ubiquiti's financial statements false and misleading. As a result, Ubiquiti shareholders have suffered losses.

If you purchased shares of Ubiquiti stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the Complaint, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ubiquiti-networks-inc-nasdaq-ubnt/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC