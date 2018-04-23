PetroShare Corp.: PetroShare Provides Operations Update; to Present at the Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR) ("PetroShare" or the "Company") today provided an update on its operated and non-operated activities in the Wattenberg Field and announced it will be presenting at the Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II, hosted by GVC Capital and Trickle Research, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Operations Update

Frederick J. Witsell, President of PetroShare, commented, "Activity in the southern portion of the Wattenberg Field remains robust, and thus far in 2018 we have participated in 18 gross horizontal wells (1.6 net to PetroShare's interest) in the Company's Todd Creek Farms area. Most of these wells have been recently completed and are in early production, trending at, or above, our expected production type curves. In addition, the Company is participating in drilling operations on 8 gross horizontal wells in which PetroShare owns a working interest. We are monitoring the results of recently completed non-operated horizontal wells in which the Company has an interest, that is adjacent to our operated Shook Pad. The operator has increased the density of the wells to determine the optimal number of wells per spacing unit. In the event there is minimal wellbore interference, the increased density would result in a material addition to our proved operated inventory. Additionally, we are currently fracture stimulating the 14 gross wells on our operated Shook pad and, if all the wells are completed successfully, our daily production rate exiting June should range between 2,800-3,300 BOED. We continue to evaluate opportunities to increase our working interest ownership in our operated drill site spacing units and to increase our overall footprint in the Southern Wattenberg."

The Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference II

PetroShare Corp's presentation will be made by President, Fred Witsell, who will be joined by Steve Foley, CEO, and Jon Kruljac, EVP of Capital Markets and IR. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" page of PetroShare's website, located at www.petrosharecorp.com

