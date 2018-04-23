Beta Music Group, Inc.: BEMG Acquires Get Credit Healthy, a Fintech Company That Allows Banks and Lenders to Recapture Leads

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Beta Music Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG) announced today that it has acquired Get Credit Healthy. A Fintech company that has developed a proprietary process and software, which seamlessly integrates with the lender's loan origination software (LOS) and customer relationship management software (CRM) in order to create new loan opportunities while recapturing leads.

Get Credit Healthy provides an award-winning platform that transforms a currently untapped market into a well-qualified, well-informed applicant pool that desires and more importantly, qualifies for the financial products offered by financial institutions. The company's platform has already helped facilitate over $200 million in new loan closings for its partners. Get Credit Healthy has experienced sustained growth over the past three years with double-digit growth in each year and revenues in excess of seven digits.

"Having personally worked in this industry, I understand the struggles faced by both lenders and consumers. It is very gratifying to have developed a system where we are able to partner consumers with non-profits to get the help and education that they need while simultaneously creating new opportunities for lenders," said Elizabeth Karwowski, newly appointed CEO of BEMG and former CEO of Get Credit Healthy.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as of 2016, one-third of all Americans have FICO scores lower than 620. Furthermore, 45 million adults in this country are either credit invisible or unscoreable according to a report published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2015. Get Credit Healthy partners with not-for-profit organizations that provide education and remediation services to provide those who fall into these categories with the tools they need to become financially healthy, while simultaneously increasing the lender's pool of educated and qualified applicants.

About BEMG

Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners, and is looking forward to a vey promising future. Please visit the company website at www.gch360.com.

