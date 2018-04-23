

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. announced the company has commenced an initial public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock. The IPO price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the company. Inspire has been approved to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, INSP.



Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems' Inspire therapy is the only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides an effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.



