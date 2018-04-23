Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Green Isle Foods Ltd. ("Goodfella's Pizza") from a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings Ltd. for a purchase price of £200 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Commenting on the transaction, Stefan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer said, "Goodfella's represents an important step in expanding our share of the frozen food category in Western Europe. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and creates a complementary avenue of growth to our base business, which continues to gain market share. We are excited to welcome Goodfella's to the Nomad Foods organization and look forward to driving shareholder value by combining our scale and commercial capabilities with their deep knowledge and expertise of the attractive frozen pizza category."

As previously stated, Nomad Foods expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, and within two years contribute approximately €150 million revenue, €22 to €25 million adjusted EBITDA and €0.08 to €0.09 adjusted earnings per share. The purchase was funded through cash on hand.

Goodfella's Pizza manufactures and distributes a portfolio of leading branded and private label frozen pizzas in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Goodfella's brand, which accounts for the majority of Goodfella's Pizza revenues, was founded in 1993 and holds number one and number two market share positions within the frozen pizza category in Ireland and the United Kingdom, respectively. The acquisition also includes the San Marco brand and two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities which provide a foundation for future expansion in the category.

Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright and Matheson acted as legal advisors to Nomad Foods on the transaction.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including expectations regarding (i) the Company's ability to expand its presence in the frozen foods market; (ii) the success of the Company's strategic initiatives; (iii) completion of successful acquisitions in the same and adjacent categories; (iv) the future operating and financial performance of the Company including our guidance with respect to adjusted EBITDA and organic sales growth as well as the expected financial benefits of the Goodfella's Pizza acquisition; and (v) synergies from combining the Findus, Iglo and Goodfella's pizza businesses. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including (i) economic conditions, competition and other risks that may affect the Company's future performance; (ii) the risk that securities markets will react negatively to actions by the Company; (iii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits to the Company of strategic initiatives; (iv) the successful completion of strategic acquisitions; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (vi) the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings and any other public disclosures by the Company. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

