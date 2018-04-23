

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM), TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (collectively, the Consortium) announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Curo Health Services, a hospice operator providing care to patients at 245 locations in 22 states, for approximately $1.4 billion, in which Humana will have a 40 percent minority interest.



The Consortium previously announced a pending transaction to acquire the Kindred at Home Division (Kindred at Home) of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND). Upon the closing of these transactions, the Consortium intends to merge Curo with the hospice business of Kindred at Home.



Humana expects to fund its portion of the transaction through the use of parent company cash and does not anticipate a material impact to earnings in 2018 from this pending transaction.



