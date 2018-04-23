BOC Group is excited to introduce the latest edition of its BPM suite ADONIS. The revolutionary SmartHover that significantly ameliorates and facilitates the entire user experience is just one of the multiple great features ADONIS NP 5.5 brings.

With every new release of its tools, BOC Group tries to learn and grow from its experience with more than 1,000 customers worldwide to be able to tailor its tools in a way that caters customer needs and use cases in the best way possible. This time, BOC Group has truly gone all out with the release of its ADONIS NP 5.5.

For Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager, SmartHover the flagship feature of the latest edition is a must-have for process modelling today: "SmartHover accompanies BPMN designers step by step in modelling their business processes from scratch. This not only makes process modelling easier than before, but it also becomes just a matter of a few minutes. SmartHover also provides quick access to important features like validation, creation of relations, etc., thus combining numerous valuable functions in one feature".

What's more, this state of art edition comes with additional great new features, like the brand-new add-on module for Document Control ensuring workflow-controlled review and release of documents as well as automated archiving.

A more detailed insight into all the latest features of ADONIS is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to try ADONIS NP 5.5 for themselves with the free-of charge 30-Day Free Trial or to reach out and schedule a free demonstration of the tool with a consultant.

About BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

