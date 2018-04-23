Ribbon Secures Leading Position in Session Border Controllers, Trunk Media Gateways and Core Softswitch Market in 4Q 2017

IHS Markit recognizes Ribbon's market share leadership across all of its key core network modernization and security solutions

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that IHS Markit, a global information provider, has reported key solutions from Ribbon's core Network Modernization product set as revenue market share leaders in their respective categories*. Ribbon's Session Border Controller, Trunk Media Gateways and Softswitch solutions all ranked either first or second in global market share according to IHS Markit in calendar fourth quarter 2017.

"The landscape in the Voice over IP (VoIP) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) markets continues to be extremely competitive with a few vendors steadily maintaining solid market share leadership," said Diane Myers, senior research director for IHS Markit. "The depth and breadth of Ribbon's portfolio across the Session Border Controller, Trunk Media Gateway and Softswitch markets and their steady migration to fully virtualized solutions are driving Ribbon's continued performance in the marketplace."

"This is the first time that IHS Markit, which is one of the most respected market research firms in the industry, has reported on Ribbon as a combined company. Having our core solutions ranked so highly by them is further validation of the real value that Ribbon is delivering to our customers and partners," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development for Ribbon Communications. "We have a combined heritage of being leaders in delivering best-in-class softswitching for network transformation, transcoding for Voice over LTE (VoLTE) deployments, and flexible Session Border Controllers, whether virtual or appliance-based solutions, for interworking and security."

Joggerst added, "We ranked highly across all of our solutions globally, but we were rated even higher in North America, where we are engaged with several tier one carriers on major projects with all of these solutions, including a virtual SBC solution with Verizon."

Key Takeaways:

IHS Markit reports Ribbon as a revenue market share leader in Softswitches, Trunk Media Gateways and Session Border Controllers in 4Q 2017.

Ribbon global market share reported as follows: #1 in Trunk Media Gateways, #2 in Softswitches and #2 in Service Provider Session Border Controllers.

Even though its solutions all measured either 1 or 2 globally in Softswitches, Trunk Media Gateways and Session Border Controllers, all solutions garnered larger revenue market shares in North America .

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, 4Q 2017 Service Provider VoIP and IMS Equipment & Subscribers Market Tracker. Information is not an endorsement of Ribbon Communication, Inc. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.

Investor Relations

Sara Leggat

+1 (978) 614-8841

sleggat@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680206/Ribbon_Communications_Inc_ribbon_info.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg