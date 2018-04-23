ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com Announces Partnerships with Global Academic Research Funders to Expand Researchers' Access to Patient-level Clinical Trial Data

BOSTON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com (CSDR), the first-in-class online resource giving researchers access to patient-level clinical trial data from 14 of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies across multiple therapeutic areas, today announced new strategic collaborations with four major non-profit partners: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust. The new consortium partners expand CSDR's ability to deliver upon its promise to help accelerate life-saving discoveries and efficiently translate big data into smart data that generates valuable research results.

"Making clinical trial data available to biomedical researchers across all geographies will help improve academic and clinical research activities, the drug development process, and ultimately, enhance patients' health outcomes," said Scott Martin, Chair of the CSDR Steering Committee. "CSDR is pleased to join forces with such outstanding research collaborators who share our vision of safeguarding privacy while enabling transparency around the vast amounts of valuable data borne from clinical trials."

Since its founding in 2013 CSDR has demonstrated steady growth both in the number of pharmaceutical partners making their data available to the research community as well as the number of researcher proposals submitted through the organization's one-stop shop for accessing de-identified patient data from the more than 3,500 studies worldwide. With 57 researchers who accessed data through CSDR having already published or pending publication of journal articles on their findings, the organization recently launched a redesign of its website to allow for an improved, more efficient user experience. With the addition of non-profit partners, CSDR is uniquely positioned to not only serve the research community through unparalleled access to patient-level clinical data from the pharmaceutical industry, but also as a resource through which academic-led clinical trial data now can be shared..

"Data is one of the biggest outputs of the research that Wellcome Trust supports, and we support CSDR's goal of ensuring that it is shared in a way that is independent, transparent, and equitable to reduce the barriers of data re-use," said Jennifer O'Callaghan, Clinical Data Sharing Manager with Wellcome Trust. "CSDR addresses the needs of the academics whom we fund by providing them with a single, innovative solution for accessing and analyzing data from multiple trials as a means of saving time and effort - altogether maximizing the value of the research that we fund and creating an opportunity to make academic clinical trial data more discoverable, accessible and reusable for optimal impact and value. We strongly encourage our researchers to use CSDR for sharing and accessing trial data."

As clinical trial data sharing continues to expand, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have put into place basic requirements to support clinical trial transparency and data disclosure, but are still calling for improvements around the scope, clarity, consistency, and usability of disclosed data. Through its innovative and functional approach to data sharing and scientific exchange, CSDR is answering that call with an unprecedented mechanism for ensuring privacy of trial subjects in tandem with expedited advancement of scientific discoveries and innovations.

About ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com

ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com is the industry leader in global clinical trial data transparency. Its multi-Sponsor Request System provides a secure process for Researchers to request access to global clinical trial data through a publicly available website. An Independent Review Panel review data requests received from external researchers. Wellcome Trust provides secretariat support to this panel and oversees the review process. Access to clinical trial data provides opportunities to conduct further research that can help advance medical science and improve patient care. This helps ensure the data provided by research participants are used to maximum effect in the creation of knowledge and understanding.

