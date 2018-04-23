

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound retreated to 0.8772 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8745.



The pound slipped to an 11-day low of 1.3602 against the franc and a 5-week low of 1.3943 against the greenback, off its early highs of 1.3685 and 1.4031, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 0.89 against the euro, 1.34 against the franc and 1.38 against the greenback.



