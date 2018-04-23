EXCHANGE NOTICE 23 APRIL 2018 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC At the request of Enersense International Plc, Enersense International Plc's shares will be traded on First North Finland as of April 24, 2018. Short name: ESENSE Number of shares: 5 623 200 ISIN code: FI4000301585 LEI code: 743700XSMVPR48XIML56 Order book ID: 153716 Company Identity Number: 0609766-7 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: XHEL Other Equities/228 Mic code: FNFI ICB Classification Industry: 2000 Industrials Super sector: 2700 Industrial goods and services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance Oy on +358 40 5225 467. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************** TIEDOTE 23.4.2018 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Enersense International Oyj:n pyynnöstä Enersense International Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North -markkinapaikalla alkaen 24.4.2018. Kaupankäyntitunnus: ESENSE Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 5 623 200 ISIN-koodi: FI4000301585 LEI-tunnus: 743700XSMVPR48XIML56 Order book ID: 153716 Y-tunnus: 0609766-7 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table/230 Markkinapaikka: FNFI ICB -toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy:n, pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puhelin 040 5225 467. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260