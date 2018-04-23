Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Commences Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Marketplace.

Cypress Developments' common shares commenced quotation on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol CYDVF, effective at the market open on April 20th, 2018. Cypress's common shares are also quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure, and real-time level 2 quotes for Cypress Development at the OTC website.

Dr. Bill Willoughby, Cypress Development's CEO stated: "The OTCQB listing gives our shareholders another avenue for trading, which is particularly useful for those living in the United States. It should also benefit Cypress by broadening our access to capital for our project which is in the US and has the potential to become strategically important to US energy policy."

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley lithium project in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress' Dean & Glory Lithium Project is located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Recent exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field. With mineralization tested by drilling over a seven-kilometer trend, the apparent size of the Dean & Glory deposit makes Clayton Valley a premier target that has the potential to impact the future of lithium production in North America.

Cypress Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Project location map:

https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3548/cyp-clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg (https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3548/cyp-clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg)

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 57.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com (http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/).

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

"Dr. Bill Willoughby"



WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Cypress Development Corp.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com (mailto:info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com)

