Gratomic and Perpetuus Carbon Technologies Limited Enter Into an Agreement for the Exclusive Development and Marketing of Material Enhancing Graphenes Derived From Gratomic Aukam Graphite

TORONTO, April 23, 2018 -- Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)

Gratomic Inc., is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of collaboration ("Agreement") with Perpetuus Carbon Technologies Limited ("Perpetuus") pursuant to which GRAT and Perpetuus will develop and market material enhancing graphite derived graphenes and graphene hybrids for tire elastomers, whilst also exploring options to exploit polymer composites, energy capture and storage applications markets ("Project").

The Agreement contemplates the first Phase of the Project ("Phase 1"), with the other phases to be described in a joint venture agreement to be entered into between GRAT and Perpetuus.

Pursuant to the Agreement, and as part of Phase 1, GRAT will purchase, and retain ownership, of three specialised process tooling chambers at an aggregate cost of 300,000 British Pounds. These specialized tooling chambers will be housed in Perpetuus' existing facility in the United Kingdom. In addition to housing the specialized tooling chambers Perpetuus will contribute its Patented Project specific intellectual property, designed perfected and engineered by Perpetuus. In addition Perpetuus will also manage and maintain the specialized tooling chambers.

The Agreement contemplates the supply of Graphite from the Aukam Graphite mine in Namibia.

GRAT and Perpetuus will share equally all proceeds of sales after deductions of operating costs and Product purchasing costs.

Gratomic's Chairman and CO-CEO Sheldon Inwentash stated:

I am extremely pleased to announce that the Gratomic Perpetuus agreement completes the first stage of the Gratomic strategic plan to establish the first vertically integrated Graphite to Graphene to mass market product.

Ian Walters Director - Perpetuus Carbon Technologies Limited stated:

On road trials in the UK it has been duly established that the extra ordinary properties of the Gratomic Aukam Graphite derived graphenes provide enhancing properties for tire elastomer tread formulations. These conclusions are scientifically evidenced and duly recorded by the fact that the graphene enhanced tire tread significantly out performs a comparative size but more expensive premier branded Tire. We can only conclude that the Gratomic Tire due to be launched later this year is well placed to revolutionise the commercial Tire market and establish the first Graphite mine to commercial exploitation "vertical" for graphenes derived from mined graphite.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact: Arno Brand, Co-CEO +1 416-561-4095 abrand@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/)).

