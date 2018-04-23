Cell Detect, Inc. Posts New Article to its Website about Deadly Issues with Contraband Cell Phones in Prisons

As the New Post Notes, the Cell Trax System from Cell Detect, Inc. is Designed to Solve this Serious Issue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / The founders of Cell Detect, Inc. have just posted a new article to the company website that discusses a recent and serious problem involving contraband cell phones in prisons.

To read the new article in its entirety, please check out https://celldetect.com/seven-inmates-die/.

As the new article notes, seven inmates were killed and another 17 were injured following a prison inmate-on-inmate riot at Lee Correctional Institution. Prison guards, then SWAT teams and then Fire and Rescue teams ultimately broke up the multiple-hour altercation.

As for what caused such a deadly riot in a level-3 maximum security prison? According to the prison director, the answer was "cell phones" Prison records indicate that six of the seven inmates had been punished in the past for possessing an illegal cell phone inside of the prison.

Unfortunately, the article points out, this is not an isolated incident. Over 4,000 cell phones were confiscated in South Carolina prisons last year alone. These phones, the post says, are used to run criminal enterprises, facilitate the commission of violent crimes, and impede law enforcement efforts.

The main reason violent incidents like this happen, the article points out, is because the cell signals surrounding the prison are not being jammed by the FCC. While this seems like a reasonable solution, jamming smartphones in prison would probably also prevent the legitimate use of cell phones outside of the prison walls, and may include blocking 911 emergency communications.

"Additionally, FCC states that cell phone jamming would impact the efforts by first responders and other emergency responders during critical emergencies," the article notes, adding that it is also very likely that these powerful jammers would jam the police and firefighter frequencies which are "close" to cell phone frequencies.

Thanks to the innovative Cell Trax system from Cell Detect, Inc., detecting cell phones in prison can be done in an effective way that will not interfere with smartphones that are in the proximity of the facility.

"The Cell Trax system from Cell Detect addresses the shortcomings of prison jammers by offering a secure, automated system, providing real time information and at a fraction of the cost of other technologies," the article notes, adding that the Cell Trax system consists of a small lightweight bracelet securely attached to each inmate's ankle with multiple levels of tamper detection.

The detectors are always active, always attached to the prisoner, and will constantly be looking for near-field cellular signatures. Only cell phones being held by the inmate, or very near the inmate, will be detected. When a cellular device is detected, the bracelet will immediately report the inmate's identity to a cloud-based computer, which processes the alert and notifies officers in real-time, the article notes.

"Once the cell phone has been detected, the bracelet can optionally emit a low-power, short burst, microjamming signal precisely timed to prevent the specific illicit cellular device from receiving responses from the tower, effectively rendering the device inoperable."

