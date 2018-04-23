EVIO, Inc.: EVIO Enters International Markets With Acquisition of Canadian Cannabis Testing Lab

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / With the legalization of cannabis sweeping across the United States and inching closer towards full adult-use in Canada, the industry remains one of the most compelling in investing. Legalization has analysts talking about potential shortfalls, mainly with respect to supply of the plant, but there is another less talked about issue looming: a shortage of testing labs. That has created a great growth opportunity and one that is putting EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO), a leading provider of accredited analytical testing services for cannabis, on the map across the U.S. and now in Canada.

With 9 lab locations spanning five key states (California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Colorado and Florida), EVIO last week took the next step to reach its target of 18 state-of-the-art testing facilities by the end of 2018 creating a footprint into the burgeoning Canadian cannabis market. Through the launch of EVIO Canada as a new subsidiary, the parent for EVIO's Canadian operations got its first portfolio addition immediately with the signing of an agreement to acquire 50 percent of Keystone Labs. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Keystone Labs is a privately-owned, Heath Canada-accredited testing facility with a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) establishment license.

In business since 2005, Keystone Labs provides a full array of high quality analytical and microbiological analyses to pharmaceutical, biotechnological, medical device and natural health product industries. The company is one of 37 laboratories licensed by Health Canada and one of only three laboratories that hold both a Dealer's License and a GMP Drug Establishment License for cannabis testing.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to fulfill his campaign promise to make the country just the second in the world behind Uruguay to legalize recreational marijuana. As regulators hash out details on the structure, legalization is anticipated for the second half of this year. A report by Deloitte estimates that the cannabis product and services market - the combination of growers, labs, infused product makers and security - will be valued at up to $22.6 billion in Canada once full legalization is put into effect.

Health Canada mandates that all licensed producers conduct testing of all cannabis products destined for the public. After discovering pesticides in products last year, the Canadian health authority ratcheted down its regulations and warned producers that it will continue to conduct surprise inspections.

With a shortage of licensed testing labs, concerns have been raised about potential bottlenecks due to the increase of recreational cannabis and the growing marketplace, with new mandated rules and increased pesticide testing. This should bode well for keeping business following through EVIO Canada's new division.

California is faced with the same problem when on July 1 it becomes mandatory that all cannabis products sold on retail shelves are lab-tested for safety. EVIO has two labs currently in California and intends to expand more testing facilities for a "hub and spoke" model of central and satellite labs to meet the demand.

"As [Canada] prepares for adult recreational sales in the coming months, the need for credible and comprehensive cannabis testing is greater than ever," said William Waldrop, CEO and co-founder of EVIO. "This acquisition is a significant milestone for EVIO as it will mark our first foray into an international market. Our goal is to increase consumer safety and confidence, while further pursuing our aggressive expansion plans for 2018," he added in a statement on Thursday.

For its 50 percent stake, EVIO Canada is paying approximately C$2,495,000, split as a C$2,035,000 payment to Keystone Labs shareholders for 45 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, with the remaining shares bought directly from the treasury for C$460,000. EVIO is also extending Keystone Labs a $1.0 million line of credit to support operations.

At the same time, shareholders of Keystone Labs are subscribing for approximately 1.29 million common shares of EVIO for an aggregate price of

Pending all customary approvals, the transaction is expected to be closed by May 1, 2018.

Online Media Group, Inc. is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and holds no investment licenses and does not provide, nor claims to provide, investment advice. We are a publisher of original and third-party news and information. This article is sponsored content and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. The views expressed are our own and not intended to be the basis for any investment decision. Investing intrinsically involves substantial risk and readers are reminded to consult an investment professional and complete their own due diligence, including SEC filings, when researching any companies mentioned in this release. This release is based upon publicly available information and, while vetted, is not considered to be all-inclusive or guaranteed to be free from errors. With respect to Section 17(B) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, we call the reader's attention to the fact that Online Media Group, Inc. received $2,500 from EVIO. Inc. for distribution services related to this material.

Contact:

Online Media Group, Inc.

info@onlinemediagroupinc.com

SOURCE: EVIO, Inc.