Freitag, 27.04.2018

10,75 Euro		-0,094
-0,87 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
27.04.2018 | 12:04
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - SIXT Leasing EUR250mil 4yr

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Post-stabilisation notice

27thApril 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SIXT Leasing SE

€ 250,000,000 1.50% Notes due 02 May 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:SIXT Leasing SE
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000A2LQKV2
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 250,000,000
Description:1.50% Notes due 02 May 22
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG
Norddeutsche Landesbank
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


