Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2018

First quarter

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,422 (2,139), which was an increase of 13 percent. Based on comparable units and constant exchange rates organic growth was 12 percent.

EBITA amounted to MSEK 83 (105).

The operating result amounted to MSEK 68 (90).

The result before tax amounted to MSEK 46 (69).

The net result amounted to MSEK 34 (53) or SEK 0.95 (1.49) per share.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -34 (-161).

As communicated in a press release earlier in April 2018 some seventy employees in business area Print & Packaging Solutions have been given notice of redundancy in connection with the decision to close down the last of Elanders' offset operations in Sweden. The redundancies are not expected to generate any significant costs.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

P.O. Box 137

SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 27 April 2018.

2018-04-27 Elanders Press release Q1 2018 (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2187790/846090.pdf)



