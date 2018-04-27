

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in April, data published by the Federal Labor Agency showed Friday.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.3 percent in April, the lowest since reunification in 1990. The rate came in line with expectations.



The number of people out of work declined by 7,000 in April compared to a fall of 18,000 in March. Economists had forecast a decrease of 15,000.



According to labor force survey, the number of unemployed decreased by around 16,000 from the previous month to 1.48 million in March. The adjusted jobless rate was 3.4 percent versus 3.5 percent a month ago, Destatis reported Friday.



