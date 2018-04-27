With reference to an announcement made public by Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: VIS) on April 25, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of April 30, 2018.





ISIN IS0000007078 Company name Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 2,223,497,541 (2,223,497,541 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 20,855,234 (20,855,234 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 2,202,642,307 (2,202,642,307 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol VIS Orderbook ID 93633