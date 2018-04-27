Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 27
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/04/2018) of £65.22m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/04/2018) of £50.82m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/04/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|247.91p
|20500000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|243.09p
|Ordinary share price
|246.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.77)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.37p
|14200000
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.08%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 26/04/2018