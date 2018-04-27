sprite-preloader
27.04.2018 | 12:28
COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab notice Caja Rural de Navarra € 500mn CH 2025

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab notice Caja Rural de Navarra € 500mn CH 2025

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Pre-Stabilisation notice

25thApril 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Caja Rural de Navarra

EUR 500,000,000 fixed rate Cédulas Hipotecarias due 2025

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone:+49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Caja Rural de Navarra
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:fixed rate, covered, Rating Aa1 Moody's, 7yrs, payment date 8th May 2018
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:denoms 100k/100k, listing Madrid
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banco Cooperativo Espanol
DZ Bank
HSBC
ING
Stabilisation period expected to start on:25th April 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities)
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:AIAF

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


