Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces LOI with Hill Street Beverage Co. for Cannabis Infused Alcohol-Free Beer and Wine

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Hill Street Beverage Co. to license DehydraTECH TM, on a semi exclusive basis to produce a line of cannabis infused alcohol-free beers and wines for Canadian distribution, following regulatory approval. The LOI is currently non-binding and is subject to the parties entering into a definitive binding agreement, which is expected to occur in the latter part of 2018.

Lexaria has already lab-tested Hill Street's alcohol-free red and white wines to formulate CBD wines from multi-spectrum hemp oil, and such tests show virtually zero unwanted cannabis taste or odour. Although DehydraTECH™ functions well with cannabis isolates and distillates, Lexaria's technology particularly excels with multi-spectrum oil inputs for more original experiences.

Hill Street CEO Terry Donnelly stated, "Having tasted our wines after Lexaria's infusion process, we found all of the complexity and richness of our beverages remains intact, and virtually indistinguishable when comparing the infused products to the originals in blind taste and aroma tests. Once we experienced the end result, the decision to partner with Lexaria became very easy."

Lexaria's beverage formulation adaptations use patented technology to act quickly, taste great, and deliver predictable experiences that dissipate more quickly than many other cannabinoid edible products.

Current legislation does not permit the manufacture and sale of cannabis infused products in Canada. Legislation to allow the sale of these products is projected to occur by the summer of 2019. Hill Street is currently applying for appropriate licenses to permit the production and sale of cannabis infused beverages in Canada, with the view of having infused products available for sale once the regulations permit.

About Hill Street Beverage Co.

Founded in 2008, Hill Street Beverage Co. is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wines and cocktails. The company offers a wide range of products including Vin(Zero) wines, Vintense wines, Hill Street Craft beer, and Designated Draft beer. The company's award-winning products have won the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix, and numerous medals and accolades including three Gold Medals, two Silvers and one Bronze at the U.S. Open Beer Championships, and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. It is expected that Hill Street's award winning alcohol-free wines and beers will be available in up to 7,000 stores across Canada by the end of 2018.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH™ delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

