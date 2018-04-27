

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Collins (COL) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $237 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Collins reported adjusted earnings of $300 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.7% to $2.18 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Rockwell Collins earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $300 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



