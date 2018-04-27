uniQure N.V.: uniQure Announces to Present at Multiple Conferences in May

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy, today announced that it will be featured in multiple presentations at upcoming medical and scientific conferences in May.

2 nd Annual Gene Therapy Day for Rare Disorders, April 30 - May 2, 2018 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, MA.



o Steven Zelenkofske, D.O., chief medical officer at uniQure, will be presenting "Evolving a Strategy to Narrow Down the Potential Scope of Development in the Gene Therapy Space" on Tuesday, May 1 st at 9:30 a.m. ET



o Steven Zelenkofske, D.O., chief medical officer at uniQure, will be presenting "Evolving a Strategy to Narrow Down the Potential Scope of Development in the Gene Therapy Space" on Tuesday, May 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Commercialization Workshop, May 15, 2018 at the Hilton in Chicago, IL.



o Jonathan Garen, chief business officer at uniQure, will be participating in the Industry Perspectives Panel, on Tuesday, May 15 th at 4:15 p.m. CT.



o Jonathan Garen, chief business officer at uniQure, will be participating in the Industry Perspectives Panel, on Tuesday, May 15 at 4:15 p.m. CT. World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Congress 2018, May 16 - May 18, 2018 at the Business Design Centre in London, United Kingdom.



o Paul Firuta, chief commercial officer at uniQure, will be participating in a panel discussion: "Pricing, Reimbursement, and Market Access for Cell & Gene Therapies: Challenges and Potential Solutions" on Wednesday May 16 th at 2:50 p.m. GMT.



o Paul Firuta, chief commercial officer at uniQure, will be participating in a panel discussion: "Pricing, Reimbursement, and Market Access for Cell & Gene Therapies: Challenges and Potential Solutions" on Wednesday May 16 at 2:50 p.m. GMT. The 21 st Annual Meeting of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), May 16 - 19, 2018 at the Hilton in Chicago, IL.



o Multiple presentations have been accepted for presentation at the 21 st Annual Meeting of the ASGCT. Further details will be forthcoming at time of abstract publications.



o Multiple presentations have been accepted for presentation at the 21 Annual Meeting of the ASGCT. Further details will be forthcoming at time of abstract publications. Synpromics Scientific Symposium, May 16, 2018 at the 21 st ASGCT Annual Meeting, in Chicago, IL.



o Francois du Plessis, senior scientist vector development, will be presenting on the development of next generation synthetic promotors for liver directed gene therapy, at Wednesday, May 16 th at 6:00 p.m. CT.



o Francois du Plessis, senior scientist vector development, will be presenting on the development of next generation synthetic promotors for liver directed gene therapy, at Wednesday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT. World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) 2018 World Congress, May 20 - 24, 2018 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), in Glasgow, Scotland.



o Data on surgery and bleed management from the AMT-060 study in hemophilia B patients will be presented in an oral presentation: "Surgery and Bleed Management in Patients Receiving AMT-060 in a Phase I/II trial: Evaluation of the Safety of Exogenous FIX Treatment after Gene Transfer" by Prof. W. Miesbach M.D., Ph.D., investigator of the trial, in an oral presentation on Tuesday, May 22nd at 10:15 a.m. GMT.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com (http://www.uniqure.com/)

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:

Maria E. Cantor

Direct: 339-970-7536

Mobile: 617-680-9452

m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)

Eva M. Mulder

Direct: +31 20 240 6103

Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79

e.mulder@uniQure.com (mailto:e.mulder@uniQure.com)

For Media:

Tom Malone

Direct: 339-970-7558

Mobile: 339-223-8541

t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: uniQure N.V. via Globenewswire

