

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices decreased for the second successive month in March, though marginally, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices edged down 0.1 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 0.6 percent drop in February, which was the first decline since October 2016.



In March, a 7.1 percent marked increase for imported energy sources compared to last year was offset by moderate price declines for most other product groups.



On a monthly basis, import prices remained flat in March after falling 0.6 percent in February.



Data also showed that export prices increased 0.7 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX