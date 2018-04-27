AIM-listed Scientific Digital Imaging said on Friday that it now expects full-year revenues, adjusted and reported pre-tax profit to be "moderately ahead" of previous expectations. In a trading update for the year ending 30 April 2018, the company said results should benefit from a reduce group tax charge which includes increased R&D tax credits accrued for both FY18 and FY17. Scientific Digital said it expects to report significant revenue growth against FY17, reflecting both organic growth, ...

