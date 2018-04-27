

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp. (DOV) provided full year 2018 earnings per share and revenue guidance on a pro forma continuing operations basis, which excludes the 2018 operating results of Apergy. On this basis, in 2018, Dover expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.70 to $4.85, representing an increase of approximately 15% over the prior year, on a comparable pro forma basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.86 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The guidance is based on full year revenue growth of 4% to 5%, which is comprised of organic growth of 3% to 4%, acquisition growth of 1%, and a favorable impact from FX of 3%, partially offset by a 3% impact from dispositions. In addition, the effect of estimated incremental share repurchases is reflected in the updated guidance.



Dover's updated pro forma 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations excludes acquisition-related amortization costs of $0.71, Apergy-related separation costs of $0.06 incurred in the first quarter, and estimated full year rightsizing and other costs of $0.05. Dover expects to incur further separation costs in the second quarter of 2018 in the range of $33 to $35 million, which is not included in this guidance.



As previously announced on April 18, 2018, Dover's Board of Directors formally approved the separation of Apergy through a distribution of all of the common stock of Apergy held by Dover to Dover shareholders. In connection with the approval, the Board has also set the distribution ratio, record date and distribution date for the spin-off.



The distribution is expected to be made on May 9, 2018, to Dover shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018, the record date for the distribution. On the distribution date, Dover shareholders will receive one share of Apergy common stock for every two shares of Dover common stock held as of the record date. Following the distribution, Apergy will be an independent, publicly traded company, and Dover will retain no ownership interest in Apergy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX