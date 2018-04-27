Leader in Web Security Scanning Wins Prestigious U.K. Business Award

Netsparker Ltd., a leading player in the web application security industry, has been recognised with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade 2018. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the U.K.'s most prestigious business awards, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the nation.

"It is a tremendous honour to be recognized with a Queen's Award," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Netsparker. "We are very proud of the work that we do and of being one of many world-class companies headquartered in the U.K. This fantastic news, coupled with the recent £23 million ($40 million) investment by Turn/River Capital and onboarding of new customers and distributors, has made for a tremendous start to 2018."

Netsparker Ltd. is a U.K.-based web security company founded in 2009. The company's management and engineers have decades of experience in the web application security industry. Its automated web vulnerability scanner is used by many world-renowned companies, including Samsung, NASA, Skype, ING and Ernst Young.

The International Trade category requires entrants to meet strict requirements just to apply. This includes:

having made a minimum of £100,000 in overseas sales in the first year of the company's entry and showing year-on-year growth

proving that the organisation achieved outstanding growth in overseas earnings relative to its business size and sector

proving steep year-on-year growth (without dips) in overseas sales over three years; or substantial year-on-year growth (without dips) over six years

Now in its 52nd year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the U.K.'s most prestigious business awards. 238 organisations were honoured in the 2018, and Netsparker will join some of them to celebrate its award during a royal reception for winners this summer.

Nominations for the Queen's Awards for Enterprise 2019 open on May 8th. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

About Netsparker Ltd.

Netsparker was founded in 2009 and develops a web application security scanner. The scanner's accurate scanning technology led to early success, and Netsparker is now a recognised leader in the web application security industry.

Netsparker can identify vulnerabilities in any type of modern or custom web application, regardless of the architecture or platform. Upon identifying a vulnerability, the Netsparker scanner uniquely generates a proof of exploit to identify a false positive.

Netsparker is available as desktop software and as a cloud service. It is trusted and used by world-renowned organizations from all industry verticals, including Samsung, NASA, Microsoft, ING Bank and Ernst Young.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005362/en/

Contacts:

for Netsparker Ltd.

Laura Ruark, 540-599-7886

laura@bospar.com