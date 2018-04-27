sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,54 Euro		+0,03
+0,46 %
WKN: A0KEQC ISIN: ZAE000081949 Ticker-Symbol: IYYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INVESTEC LIMITED6,54+0,46 %
INVESTEC PLC6,586+2,84 %
JAMES HALSTEAD PLC4,31-2,27 %