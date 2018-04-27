

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth accelerated in March after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Retail sales climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 3.5 percent rise in February.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew 6.8 percent annually in February and those of non-food products advanced by 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 2.3 percent from February, when it dropped by 2.4 percent.



