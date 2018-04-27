

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $620.65 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $477.74 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $2.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.03 Bln. vs. $985.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.87 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.95 - $12.05



