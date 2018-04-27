

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Advantagene, Inc. announced the company entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of Advantagene's investigational Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo (nivolumab), in newly diagnosed malignant glioma patients receiving standard of care surgery and radiation with or without temozolomide.



Advantagene is a Massachusetts based biotechnology company developing its Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy platform technology for the treatment of solid tumors.



'GMCI by itself showed very promising survival benefits in our recent Phase 2 brain cancer study. This is the next step, the first human study evaluating the potential benefits of combining the immune-stimulatory properties of GMCI with an immune checkpoint inhibitor,' said Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova, CEO of Advantagene.



