

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Friday affirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2018 in the range of $7.20 to $7.40 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share.



Revenues for fiscal 2018 are also still expected to increase in the low-double-digit percent range, with corporate finance revenue to increase in the mid-single-digit percent range and structured finance revenue to increase in the high-single-digit percent range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.73 per share on revenue growth of 11.8 percent to $4.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $372.9 million or $1.92 per share, up from $345.6 million or $1.78 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $393.3 million or $2.02 per share, compared to $292.1 million or $1.50 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue for the quarter grew 16 percent to $1.13 billion from $975.2 million in the same quarter last year, including eight percentage points attributable to Bureau van Dijk. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted Moody's revenue by 4 percent. U.S. revenue was up 3 percent to $597.7 million, and non-U.S. revenue was up 33 percent to $529.0 million from last year.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $1.10 billion.



