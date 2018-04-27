NFC Mobile Marketing Customers to Benefit from Upgraded UI/UX and Enhanced Digital Experience Builder

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced the release of its newly designed CNECT Cloud Platform 2.0. The upgrade features expanded analytics capabilities and an enhanced digital experience builder, giving marketers and agencies the ability to easily and effectively create and measure innovative experiences delivered through the tap of a smartphone. The experiences are triggered when consumers interact with NFC-enabled digital touchpoints integrated with products or packaging using their Android or iOS devices. Using the new platform, brands can easily digitize products, create and deliver unique mobile experiences, and view real-time, interactive analytics that provide meaningful and actionable insights.

Key improvements related to CNECT Cloud Platform 2.0 include:

a cleaner, more intuitive user interface (UI)

enhanced tag-management capabilities to simplify tag management at scale

streamlined templates to simplify creation of dynamic NFC-triggered consumer experiences based on time, location, and multi-stage interaction

improved control over analytics and visualizations that provide insights into both product-level and user-level interaction across product batches and experiences

"Thinfilm is committed to bringing the benefits of digital consumer marketing to the physical world by enabling the creation of NFC-based experiences dynamically and at scale," said Christian Delay, EVP Software for Thinfilm. "Because mobile marketing is all about understanding context and achieving results, we combined a fresh user interface with a platform integration strategy to connect decision makers to more actionable data in an intuitive environment."

The CNECT Cloud Platform initially launched in February 2017 as an integral component of Thinfilm's end-to-end NFC mobile marketing solutions. In March, Thinfilm announced the CNECT platform's integration capabilities with Adobe Analytics Cloud to further empower brand marketers focused on NFC mobile marketing. To date, nearly 500 companies have registered on the CNECT platform.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leading global provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end solutions feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com.

