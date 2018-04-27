Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Dividend to remain a priority. We are optimistic on tanker market prospects.

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 27, 2018

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Below is the dividend record of Nordic American Tankers over the years. You will see that the company has paid dividend ever since inception.Dividend is and will continue to be a priority in NAT. Following the 1Q18 period, the dividend will be $0.01 per share, payable on or about June 12, 2018 to shareholder on record May 24, 2018. The dividend for this quarter is simply a reflection of the tanker market during 1Q18, not satisfying. This is a risk management question. We wish to maximize our dividend payment all the time. We are optimistic on the tanker market going forward. Our quarterly report will be published on or about May 16, 2018.

NAT - Amount per share (USD)- as per payment date

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Total year 2018 0,03 0,03 2017 0,20 0,20 0.15* 0,03 0,43 2016 0,43 0,43 0,25 0,26 1,37 2015 0,22 0,38 0,40 0,38 1,38 2014 0,12 0,23 0.25** 0,14 0,49 2013 0,16 0,16 0,16 0,16 0,64 2012 0,30 0,30 0,30 0.30 0,90 2011 0,25 0,30 0,30 0,30 1,15 2010 0,25 0,60 0,60 0,25 1,70 2009 0,87 0,88 0,50 0,10 2,35 2008 0,50 1,18 1,60 1,61 4,89 2007 1,00 1,24 1,17 0,40 3,81 2006 1,88 1,58 1,07 1,32 5,85 2005 1,62 1,15 0,84 0,60 4,21 2004 1,15 1,70 0,88 1,11 4,84 2003 0,63 1,27 0,78 0,37 3,05 2002 0,36 0,34 0,33 0,32 1,35 2001 1,41 1,19 0,72 0,55 3,87 2000 0,34 0,45 0,67 1,10 2,56 1999 0,32 0,35 0,35 0,36 1,38 1998 0,40 0,41 0,32 0,30 1,43 1997 0,30 0,30 * incl. distribution of NAO shares eqiv. to $0.05 per share ** incl. distribution of NAO shares eqiv. to $0.16 per share

Going forward, our objective is to be back on the historic dividend path.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223



Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1888755 8391 or +4791 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1866805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91 Web-site: www.nat.bm (http://www.nat.bm)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/201/R/2188448/846536.pdf)



