The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc has changed name to NatWest Markets Plc. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Monday, 30th of April, 2018. The member identities RBG in Genium INET will remain unchanged.



Member: NatWest Markets Plc



GENIUM INET ID: RBG



Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 30th of April, 2018



