Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) 2017 Annnual report 27-Apr-2018 / 14:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2018 Lenta Ltd. (the "Company") Publication of the Company's annual report and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report") The Company today announces the publication of its Annual Report. It can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [1]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. For further information, please contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112 Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: ACS TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5476 EQS News ID: 680411 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=680411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=680411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

