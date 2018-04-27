

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's advance GDP data for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus is for increase of 2.0 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in the prior quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound and the euro, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 109.33 against the yen, 1.3767 against the pound, 1.2074 against the euro and 0.9907 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



